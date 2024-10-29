IndependentResearchGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Research Group, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Nick Feliciano , Carol J. Feliciano and 2 others Terry Reese , Margaret Reese
|
Independent Research Group
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Jimmy Young , George Walker
|
Independent Research Group
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Bob Billstein
|
Independent Research Group
|Ottawa Hills, OH
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Bob Billstein
|
Cohen Independent Research Group
|San Rafael, CA
|
Independent Research Group LLC
|Haymarket, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Independent Research Group Inc
(215) 855-3190
|Lansdale, PA
|
Industry:
Insurance Investigators
Officers: Michael Kucenic , David McLaughlin
|
Cohen Independent Research Group, Inc.
|San Rafael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: D. Paul Cohen
|
Independent Research Support Group, Inc.
|Westlake Village, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ann Brown
|
Independent Scientific Research Group of Sacramento (Isrgs)
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Victor J. Alexander