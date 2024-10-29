IndependentSchoolDistricts.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bryan Independent School District
(979) 209-1400
|Bryan, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Patricia Lampley , Belinda Taylor
|
Houston Independent School District
(281) 368-7450
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Pasadena Independent School District
(713) 740-0624
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Amarillo Independent School District
(806) 326-2800
|Amarillo, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jay Barrett , Jay Barret and 3 others Karen Tomlinson , Ben Capaliro , Michael Mobley
|
Frisco Independent School District
(469) 633-2500
|Frisco, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Heather J. Cox , Nancy Fatheree and 3 others Sherri Wakeland , Patricia Pearson , Kim Hunt
|
Cimarron Independent School District
(575) 376-2445
|Cimarron, NM
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Elizabeth Martinez , James Gallegos and 2 others Lita Sanchez , Jan Gallegos
|
Sanger Independent School District
(940) 458-5701
|Sanger, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School School/Educational Services
Officers: Jack Biggerstaff
|
Independent School District 709
(218) 336-8975
|Duluth, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Julio Almanza , Jim Arndt and 5 others Debra Berntson , Peggy Ehlert , Peg Vanhouse , Mark Myles , Fred Turnowsky
|
Independent School District 206
(320) 762-2148
|Alexandria, MN
|
Industry:
School Bus Service
Officers: Kevin McMenimen
|
Etoile Independent School District
(936) 854-2238
|Etoile, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Rose Pate , Delayne Dona and 6 others Skipper Eberlan , Lanell Milstead , Eva Fountain , Jerry Bobo , Andy Trekell , Larry Atkinson