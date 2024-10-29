IndexIndustries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Index Industries
(903) 534-5930
|Tyler, TX
|
Industry:
Roofing/Siding Contractor
Officers: Paul Delatorre , Eric D. Torre
|
Index Industries Corporation
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Industrial Indexing Systems, Inc.
(585) 924-9181
|Victor, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Relays/Industrial Controls
Officers: Andrew Wakefield , Debbie Seibert and 5 others Edward Steiner , Eugene Baier , Tina Ebmeyer , Chris Englert , Steve Tosto
|
Industrial Index Fund
|Sun Valley, ID
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Index Industries Incorporated
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: W. R. Reum
|
Industrial Indexing Systems
|Palmyra, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Dan Wenschhof
|
Index Industries, Inc.
(360) 629-5200
|Stanwood, WA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Mfg Environmental Controls
Officers: Steven E. Anderson , Mary E. Anderson and 6 others Dan Stahell , Dan Staheli , John Mooseles , Ernie Sanchez , Cindy Grath , Cindy M. Graw
|
Index Industrial Design & Development Inc
(845) 424-4111
|Garrison, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jessica Turner
|
S&P Mortgage Finance Select Industry Index
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Open-End Management Investment
|
S&P Transportation Select Industry Index
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Open-End Management Investment