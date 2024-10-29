IndiaCouncil.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
India Business Council
|Sunrise, FL
|
Industry:
Business Association
|
The India-America Council
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Co-Ordinating Council of India Associations
|Carson, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
India Press Council of America Inc
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Misc Publishing
Officers: George Kakkanatt , Raghavapanicker Sugunan
|
United States India Trade & Investment Council Company
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
|
Engineering Export Promotion Council of India
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Dominic Wilson , Rana Roy and 6 others Bill Ford , Rajat Srivastava , Satrajit Banerjee , Bhaskar Sarkar , Sudhakaran Nair , Anima Pandey
|
American Council of The Asian Christian Academy, India
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
American Council of The Asian Christian Academy of India Inc
|Carrollton, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Delhi Academic Council for Higher Education Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sreenivasa Reddy