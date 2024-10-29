IndiaOpportunities.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regis India Opportunities Fund, L.P.
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Regis Management Company LLC
|
Thomas Weisel India Opportunity LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Financial Services
Officers: Thomas Weisel Capital Management LLC
|
Regis India Opportunities Fund II, L.P.
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Regis Management Company LLC
|
Great Opportunities, LLC/Indy Pole Dancers
|Mooresville, IN
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Joanna Whiteis
|
Ray Pacific Global India Opportunity Strategic Partners, Lp
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ray Pacific Asset Mgmt, LLC , Krittibas Ray