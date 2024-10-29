IndianAmericanCouncil.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Indian Education Council
|Carmichael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rita Holli Dae
|
Candelaria American Indian Council
(831) 751-6023
|Salinas, CA
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Wanda Card , Guadalope Palacio
|
American Indian Council, Inc.
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Bryan Frank
|
Ohio American Indian Council
|Minerva, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Dallas American Indian Council
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rodney T. Stapp , Carlton W. Roach and 8 others Jimmy R. Edmonson , Lee Redfox , Mark W. Allen , Loretta E. Bates , Rob Cerno , V. K. Oxendine , Curtis Hicks , Liane Phillips
|
Candelaria American Indian Council
(805) 650-8352
|Ventura, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Rowana Condry , Robin Orr and 4 others Lana McConnehey , David Dixon , Shawna Clay , Ernestine Lopez
|
American Indian Council
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Susie Deem , Vivian Anderson and 1 other Leroy Malaterre
|
Indian American Frendship Council
|Whittier, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Krishna M. Reddy
|
Indian American Muslim Council
|Morton Grove, IL
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Shaheen Khateeb , Ahsan Khan
|
American Indian Relief Council
|Warrenton, VA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Brian J. Brown