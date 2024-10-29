IndianCouncil.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lummi Indian Business Council
(360) 752-2270
|Ferndale, WA
|
Industry:
Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
Officers: Maureen Kinley
|
Candelaria American Indian Council
(831) 751-6023
|Salinas, CA
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Wanda Card , Guadalope Palacio
|
American Indian Council, Inc.
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Bryan Frank
|
Ohio American Indian Council
|Minerva, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Equal Rights Indian Council
|Auburn, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Audrey L. Taylor
|
California Indian Water Council
|Laytonville, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Redhawk Indian Arts Council
(718) 686-9297
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Cliff Matias , Marlene Kelly and 1 other Lee Gors
|
Bishop Indian Tribal Council
(760) 873-3584
|Bishop, CA
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
Officers: William Wega , Ashley Williams and 7 others Anita Bigman , Danny Davenport , Chad Delgado , Glenn A. Hall , Sherley Cain , Marinda Hess , Michael Lunsden
|
Suskol Indian Council, Incorporated
|Napa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Indian Council Lodge
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation