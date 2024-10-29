IndianCreekVillage.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indian Creek Village
(305) 865-4121
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Ann McDougal , Robert Diener and 8 others Marilene Lima , Robert Lewis , Monty Dumas , Scott Segal , Irwin E. Tauber , C. S. Kissinger , Melissa Previte , Michael Golis
|
Indian Creek Village Apartments
|Overland Park, KS
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Lauren Cordova , Rhonda Addington
|
Indian Creek Village, LLC
|Greenwood, IN
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Indian Creek Village, LLC
(580) 883-4919
|Ringwood, OK
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties Eating Place
Officers: Jenny Lewis
|
Village of Indian Creek
|Indian Creek, IL
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Bob Chattin
|
Indian Creek Village
|Macungie, PA
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Ron Moier , Lee Hunsicker and 1 other Ruth Hunsicker
|
Indian Creek Village, LLC
|Carrollton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Tyger Partners , Creek View Associates and 3 others Creekview Associates, LLC , Tyger Partners, Ltd. , Creekview Associates
|
Indian Village
(480) 488-2827
|Cave Creek, AZ
|
Industry:
Gift Shop
Officers: Jennifer Krasson , Marianne Krasson and 2 others Ronald J. Krasson , Bart Krasson
|
Villages at Indian Creek LLC
|Freeport, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Dimas Brothers, LLC
|
Creek Nation Indian Village Inc
(918) 756-4423
|Okmulgee, OK
|
Industry:
Operator of Residential Apartments
Officers: Nancy Pinneo , Ila J. Vinson