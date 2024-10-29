IndianHealthCenter.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Indian Health Center
|Dearborn, MI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Krystyna Yepec , Marjorite Advir and 3 others Karen L. Bellmore , Victoria Navarra , Josette M. French
|
Indian Health Center Wic
|Mountain View, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ashleigh Coffeng
|
Yakama Indian Health Center
(509) 865-2102
|Toppenish, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Andrew Delgato , Evelyn James and 8 others Michelle Womack , Dawn Conquest , Mary Morphet-Brown , Pam Leslie , Donn Kruse , Dawn Halver , Renee Hill , Susan P Pierce Richards
|
Health Center Indian
|Charleston, WV
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Craig Robinson , Kenneth Harper
|
Okmulgee Indian Health Center
|Okmulgee, OK
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Kathy Adolph , Randy G. Knight and 7 others Rebecca L. Stovall , Eva C. Earls , Randall G. Knight , Carmen Burgess , Miranda L. Johnson , Teri M. Garner , Michael C. West
|
Indian Stream Health Center
(603) 237-8336
|Colebrook, NH
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
Officers: Sherly Powell , Mary E. Judd and 6 others Colleen Crug , John J. Fothergill , Mary Beth Degray , Sharon Cleveland , Jennifer L. Bloomgren , Kathryn R. Martin
|
Kickapoo Indian Health Center
|Tecumseh, OK
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Eufaula Indian Health Center
|Eufaula, OK
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Judith Tickering , Laura Branch and 4 others Amanda Burns , George Holuby , Kathleen A. Adolph , Lynn M. Dunson
|
Indian Wells Health Center
(760) 568-4544
|Indian Wells, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Jeffrey M. Hockings , Corbin Kelly and 1 other Greg Macdonald
|
Indian Health Council
|Pauma Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Association
Officers: Romelle Majel-McCauley , Rebecca Barratt and 8 others Hai T. Tran , Mary J. Moses , Esther J. Calac , Rosemarie Calderon , Shayna Marie Murdock , Cindy Adriano , Romelle Majelmccauley , H. Skopec