IndianaCouncil.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indiana Council
(574) 269-4220
|Warsaw, IN
|
Industry:
Trade Assoc
Officers: Mike Lauer
|
Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: David Powell , Suzanne O'Malley
|
Great Council of Indiana
|Brookville, IN
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Fred Rosenberger
|
Indiana Remembrance Council
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: David Ring , Keith Norwalk
|
Afscme Indiana Council 62
|Gary, IN
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Edward Johnston , David Warrick
|
Indiana Vending Council Inc
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Vending Machine Operator
|
Council Indiana Clients Inc
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Harry Johnson
|
Indiana Retail Council Inc
(317) 632-7391
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Retail Trade Association
Officers: Grant Monahan , Nicole Upano
|
Indiana Retirement Council
|Elkhart, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Indiana Development Council
(260) 744-1875
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Harrel Lanier