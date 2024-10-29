Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

IndianaHealthServices.com

$4,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
IndianaHealthServices.com – Your online presence for premier healthcare solutions in Indiana. Connect with patients, showcase expertise, and expand reach in the Hoosier State's thriving health market.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About IndianaHealthServices.com

    IndianaHealthServices.com is an ideal domain for healthcare professionals and organizations seeking to establish a strong online presence in Indiana. With a clear, memorable name and the .com top-level domain, you'll build trust, attract local traffic, and stand out from competitors.

    IndianaHealthServices.com can be used to create a website for various industries, such as hospitals, clinics, medical research institutes, health insurers, and wellness centers. By owning this domain, you can create a professional, easy-to-remember web address that resonates with both healthcare providers and patients.

    Why IndianaHealthServices.com?

    IndianaHealthServices.com can significantly benefit your business by increasing organic traffic through search engines. With a domain name that is specific to your location and industry, potential patients searching for healthcare services online are more likely to find your site.

    Establishing a strong brand is crucial in today's competitive healthcare market. IndianaHealthServices.com can help you create a professional, memorable online identity. Having a clear and easily recognizable web address can foster customer trust and loyalty, leading to increased conversions and repeat business.

    Marketability of IndianaHealthServices.com

    IndianaHealthServices.com can give your business a competitive edge in search engines by incorporating location-specific keywords into your web address. This can result in higher search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find your site and learn about your offerings.

    IndianaHealthServices.com can also be useful in non-digital marketing efforts. By including your web address in print advertisements, business cards, and other marketing materials, you can effectively reach a larger audience and generate interest in your online presence. Having a clear and memorable web address can make it easier for potential customers to remember and visit your site, leading to increased engagement and potential sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy IndianaHealthServices.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndianaHealthServices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Indiana Behavioral Health Services
    		Indianapolis, IN Industry: Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
    Officers: Knute I. Rotto
    Managed Health Services Indiana, Inc
    (219) 756-7134     		Merrillville, IN Industry: Hmo Insurance
    Officers: Michael Niedorff , Ryan Theen and 1 other Sharon Turner
    Affinity Health Services, Inc.
    (724) 463-1010     		Indiana, PA Industry: Management Services
    Officers: Sharon Pollard , Elaine Walker and 4 others Denise Mc Quown Hatter , Thomas Beas , Sally Helch , Candace M. Mullen
    Kochel Health Services, LLC
    		Indiana, PA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Irvin Kochel
    Northstar Health Services Inc
    (724) 349-7500     		Indiana, PA Industry: Physical Speech and Occupational Therapy & Cardiac and Nuclear Medical Services
    Officers: Thomas W. Zaucha
    Phoenix Rehabilitation & Health Services Inc
    (724) 463-7478     		Indiana, PA Industry: Physical Therapy
    Officers: Steven N. Brody , Denise Watson and 6 others Darin Lusch , David Angelo , Jan Everhart , Elaine Thomas , Josh Madison , Shelly Nippes
    Phoenix Rehabilitation & Health Services Inc
    		Indiana, PA Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Robert Henry , David Watson
    Central Indiana Health System Cardiac Services Inc
    		Indianapolis, IN Industry: Services-Misc
    Health Services of SE Indiana Corp
    		Lawrenceburg, IN Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Stephan Kraeling , Tammy Renck and 8 others Carol Montjoy , Jane A. Blinzler , Nancy A. Kennedy , James Lensler , Cheryl Sterwerf , Kathy Cavins , David F. Pierson , Tammy Rank
    Sage Health Services of Indiana, Inc.
    (812) 422-7774     		Evansville, IN Filed: Foreign For-Profit Corporation
    Industry: Management Services Whol Computers/Peripherals
    Officers: Kenneth B. Ross , Jennifer B. Batthauer and 1 other Joan Dugan