Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndianaHealthServices.com is an ideal domain for healthcare professionals and organizations seeking to establish a strong online presence in Indiana. With a clear, memorable name and the .com top-level domain, you'll build trust, attract local traffic, and stand out from competitors.
IndianaHealthServices.com can be used to create a website for various industries, such as hospitals, clinics, medical research institutes, health insurers, and wellness centers. By owning this domain, you can create a professional, easy-to-remember web address that resonates with both healthcare providers and patients.
IndianaHealthServices.com can significantly benefit your business by increasing organic traffic through search engines. With a domain name that is specific to your location and industry, potential patients searching for healthcare services online are more likely to find your site.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial in today's competitive healthcare market. IndianaHealthServices.com can help you create a professional, memorable online identity. Having a clear and easily recognizable web address can foster customer trust and loyalty, leading to increased conversions and repeat business.
Buy IndianaHealthServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndianaHealthServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indiana Behavioral Health Services
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
Officers: Knute I. Rotto
|
Managed Health Services Indiana, Inc
(219) 756-7134
|Merrillville, IN
|
Industry:
Hmo Insurance
Officers: Michael Niedorff , Ryan Theen and 1 other Sharon Turner
|
Affinity Health Services, Inc.
(724) 463-1010
|Indiana, PA
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Sharon Pollard , Elaine Walker and 4 others Denise Mc Quown Hatter , Thomas Beas , Sally Helch , Candace M. Mullen
|
Kochel Health Services, LLC
|Indiana, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Irvin Kochel
|
Northstar Health Services Inc
(724) 349-7500
|Indiana, PA
|
Industry:
Physical Speech and Occupational Therapy & Cardiac and Nuclear Medical Services
Officers: Thomas W. Zaucha
|
Phoenix Rehabilitation & Health Services Inc
(724) 463-7478
|Indiana, PA
|
Industry:
Physical Therapy
Officers: Steven N. Brody , Denise Watson and 6 others Darin Lusch , David Angelo , Jan Everhart , Elaine Thomas , Josh Madison , Shelly Nippes
|
Phoenix Rehabilitation & Health Services Inc
|Indiana, PA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Robert Henry , David Watson
|
Central Indiana Health System Cardiac Services Inc
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Health Services of SE Indiana Corp
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Stephan Kraeling , Tammy Renck and 8 others Carol Montjoy , Jane A. Blinzler , Nancy A. Kennedy , James Lensler , Cheryl Sterwerf , Kathy Cavins , David F. Pierson , Tammy Rank
|
Sage Health Services of Indiana, Inc.
(812) 422-7774
|Evansville, IN
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Management Services Whol Computers/Peripherals
Officers: Kenneth B. Ross , Jennifer B. Batthauer and 1 other Joan Dugan