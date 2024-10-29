IndianaPower.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indiana Desel Power LLC
|Plymouth, IN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Indiana Municipal Power Agency
(317) 573-9955
|Carmel, IN
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Kerry Vincent , Sondra Brosmer and 5 others Wayne Henry , David Osburne , Gayle L. Mayo , Thomas Donoho , Niki Dick
|
Indiana Michigan Power Company
(800) 482-7171
|Buchanan, MI
|
Industry:
Pipeline and Power Line Inspection Service
Officers: Aroger L. Soberg
|
Indiana Michigan Power Company
(574) 236-1664
|Mishawaka, IN
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Tim C. Banta
|
Northern Indiana Power Company
|Crown Point, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Central Indiana Power
(317) 462-4417
|Greenfield, IN
|
Industry:
Public Electrical Utility Company
Officers: Gary Sargent , Linda Muegge and 3 others Regina Bever , Donald Youngs , Jeffrey Myers
|
Indiana Michigan Power Company
(614) 716-1000
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Electric Power Generation Transmission and Distribution
Officers: Brian X. Tierney , Jim Riggle and 8 others Susanne Moorman Rowe , Ed Ehler , Jill Korte , Mike Brian , Gregory Clark , Allen R. Glassburn , Mark A. Peifer , David Mayne
|
Indiana Air Power, Inc.
(574) 825-2121
|Middlebury, IN
|
Industry:
Ret Pumping Equipment Power & Hand Tools Engine & Motor Equipment & Supplies Compressor Generator & Electric Tool Repair
Officers: Mike Penland
|
Indiana Power Equipment Inc
(317) 784-2974
|Beech Grove, IN
|
Industry:
Repairs and Retails Lawn and Garden Equipment
Officers: Ronald Baudoux , Merna Stewart
|
Western Power Indiana, Incorporated
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: G. L. Palo