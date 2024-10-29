IndianaRehabilitation.com

Ask About Special November Deals!
    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Indiana Rehabilitation Tty Lin
    		Hammond, IN Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Northeast Indiana Rehabilitation Institute
    		Fort Wayne, IN Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Central Indiana Rehabilitative Services
    		Greencastle, IN Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Chet Clodfelter
    Npf Rehabilitation, Inc. - Indiana
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Harold P. Kravitz , Robert D. Slewett and 3 others Martin Gelb , Nathan Slewett , Herbert C. Zemel
    Pediatric Rehabilitation of Indiana, Inc
    		Indianapolis, IN Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Susan C. Dieterich
    Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, L.P.
    (812) 941-8300     		New Albany, IN Industry: General Hospital Specialty Hospital Specialty Outpatient Fac Health Practitioners Ofc
    Officers: Randy Napier , Steve Scannell and 6 others Linda Moore , Cathy Spalding , Russell Wolf , Susan May , Elizabeth Lilly , Tina Steltenpohl
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, Inc.
    (317) 329-2000     		Indianapolis, IN Industry: General Hospital Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Officers: Sharon Giels , Lance E. Trexler and 7 others Shashank T. Dave , Jean Miller , Sheryl Border , Ann Emery , Sidney Norton , Alvin T. Stolen , Monte Spence
    State Offices-Indiana Rehabilitation Services
    		Jasper, IN Industry: Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, Inc.
    (317) 879-8940     		Indianapolis, IN Industry: General Hospital Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Lynette Green-Mack , Robert Asher and 2 others Theresa Mull , Ken Livesay
    Northeast Indiana Rehabilitation Institute, Inc
    (260) 489-2740     		Fort Wayne, IN Industry: Specialty Outpatient Facilities
    Officers: Cheryl Rieves