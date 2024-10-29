Indiatlantic.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indiatlantic Development Corporation
|Lake City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Indiatlantic Hotel Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Indiatlantic Trading Corp.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Cameron-Mair, John , Martin A. Rubenstein and 2 others Margaret D. Buckman , John Cameron-Mair
|
Indiatlantic Investment and Management Corp.
|Plantation, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jaime Gonzalez , Angela Gonzalez
|
Hill Investments Family Ltd.
|Indialantic, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Barbara Goulet
|
Glenda M Allen
|Indialantic, FL
|Treasurer at Imperial Courts, Inc. Treasurer at Gold/Kist Citrus, Inc. Director at Allen's of Florida, Inc.
|
Glen N Allen
|Indialantic, FL
|President at Imperial Courts, Inc. President at Allen's of Florida, Inc.