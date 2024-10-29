IndividualDevelopment.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Individual Developer
|De Forest, WI
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
|
Association for Individual Development
|Aurora, IL
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
|
Individualized Development Services, Inc.
|Marco Island, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Barbara Young
|
Individual Development Center
|Wichita Falls, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Gerald W. Bettenhausen , Gary Cardwell and 6 others Charles Harper , C. Dan Campbell , Charlye Farris , Jackie Hall , Jean Graham , William B. Drake
|
Association for Individual Development
(630) 859-1291
|Aurora, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Michelle McMullin , Brittany Johnson and 3 others Lynn O'Shea , Amupama Sivakumar , Jaafar Hussein
|
Individual Education Development
(415) 239-2635
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Janice Webster
|
Association for Individual Development
(630) 844-5040
|Aurora, IL
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Svc Specialty Outpatient Fac Child Day Care Services Social Service
Officers: Mike Miller , Mark Schuberg and 4 others Christina Plotzke , Steven J. Krach , Dave Peterson , Lynn O'Shea
|
Individual Development to Educ
|Wareham, MA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Association for Individual Development
|Elgin, IL
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Katy Cole , Esther Hansen and 4 others Kathy Hazelwood , Beth Thomas , Lynn O'Shea , Rajneesh Mandrelle
|
Apocashuto Individual Develop
|Hamlet, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site