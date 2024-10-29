IndoorSporting.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indoor Sports
|Weatherford, TX
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Nick Craven
|
Sports Indoors
(915) 833-0444
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Kirk McKennon
|
Indoor Sports
(509) 467-2020
|Colbert, WA
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Larry Chesbrough
|
Fusion Indoor Sports, LLC
|Weatherford, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jennifer R. Wiest , Morrie Deporter
|
Indoor Sports, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Howard G. Fioto , Jeanne M. Weigel
|
Tampa Indoor Sports, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Anthony W. Andrews , Stephen S. Lilly and 1 other John S. Allen
|
Elite Indoor Sports, LLC
|Shelby Township, MI
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Ken Perlin
|
Indy Indoor Sports Park
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Kyle Scaringe , Thomas J. Sponsel and 2 others Randy Cobb , Brent Plunkett
|
Goals Indoor Sports
|Springfield, IL
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
|
The Indoor Racquet Sports
|Gillette, NJ
|
Industry:
Amusement and Recreation, Nec, Nsk