IndustrialAquatics.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Aquatic Industries
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Western Aquatic Industries
|Boulder City, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: A. Stephen Kraft , Marilyn K. Kraft
|
Stingray Aquatic Industries Inc.
|Sunrise, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: David Fayad , Maria F. Fayad
|
Industry Hills Aquatics Club
|Rowland Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Deborah Sanders
|
Aquatic Industries Inc
|Apopka, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products
Officers: Jimmy Stowe
|
Aquatic Industries, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Aquatic Industries Inc.
|Margate, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William J. Torode
|
Aquatic Industries, Inc.
|Rancho Mirage, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dennis Lovingfoss
|
Industry Hills Aquatics
|La Mirada, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Richard D. Shipherd
|
Western Aquatic Industries Inc
(505) 797-1132
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Retail Swimming Pool Equipment and Supplies/Swimming Pool Consulting
Officers: Stephen Kraft , Robert K. Smith and 1 other Marilyn Smith