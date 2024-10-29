Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com sets your business apart from the competition with its clear and concise communication of your services. This domain is ideal for companies in the construction, engineering, or facilities management industries, as it specifically caters to industrial building maintenance. By owning this domain, you demonstrate expertise and reliability to potential clients.
IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com offers versatility in use. You can create a website, establish email addresses, or even use it for digital marketing campaigns to reach a wider audience. The domain's strong industry focus can also help attract organic traffic from search engines, making it an invaluable investment for your business.
IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com can significantly impact your business by attracting organic traffic through search engines. By incorporating industry-specific keywords into your domain, you can improve your website's visibility and ranking in search engine results. This can lead to increased brand awareness and potential sales.
A domain like IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com can help establish a strong brand identity. It communicates professionalism and expertise, which can instill trust and loyalty in your customers. By having a clear and memorable domain, you can make your business more memorable and distinguish it from competitors.
Buy IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Building Maintenance Industries
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Marcus W. Clark , Booker T. Clark
|
Industrial Building Maintenance
(650) 875-9333
|South San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Janitorial Service
Officers: Harphul Singh , Rajendra Singh
|
American Building Maintenance Industries
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: R. David Anacker
|
Building Maintenance Industries, Inc.
|Lauderhill, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Donald L. Brown
|
Valley Industrial Building Maintenance
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Patrick Lyons
|
Industrial Building Maintenance
(248) 360-5624
|Highland, MI
|
Industry:
Janitorial/Cleaning
Officers: Mike Quinton
|
American Building Maintenance Industries
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
American Building Maintenance Industries
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Industrial Building Maintenance Inc
|Carlisle, PA
|
Industry:
Commercial & Industrial Janitorial Services
Officers: Edward Thomas , Hazeline Thomas and 2 others Esther Thomas , Joseph Pierce
|
Industrial Building Maintenance, Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Francisco Lucambio , Berta Lucambio