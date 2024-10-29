IndustrialBuildingMaintenance.com

Ask About Special November Deals!
    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    First Building Maintenance Industries
    		Oakland, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Building Maintenance Services
    Officers: Marcus W. Clark , Booker T. Clark
    Industrial Building Maintenance
    (650) 875-9333     		South San Francisco, CA Industry: Janitorial Service
    Officers: Harphul Singh , Rajendra Singh
    American Building Maintenance Industries
    		San Francisco, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: R. David Anacker
    Building Maintenance Industries, Inc.
    		Lauderhill, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Donald L. Brown
    Valley Industrial Building Maintenance
    		Modesto, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Patrick Lyons
    Industrial Building Maintenance
    (248) 360-5624     		Highland, MI Industry: Janitorial/Cleaning
    Officers: Mike Quinton
    American Building Maintenance Industries
    		Filed: Foreign For-Profit Corporation
    American Building Maintenance Industries
    		Filed: Foreign For-Profit Corporation
    Industrial Building Maintenance Inc
    		Carlisle, PA Industry: Commercial & Industrial Janitorial Services
    Officers: Edward Thomas , Hazeline Thomas and 2 others Esther Thomas , Joseph Pierce
    Industrial Building Maintenance, Corp.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Francisco Lucambio , Berta Lucambio