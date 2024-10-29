IndustrialFreight.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Show Freight Industries, Inc.
(951) 674-3850
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Freight Forwarders
Officers: Carmen L. Rathburn , Carmen Lee Otwell
|
Industrial Freight Forwarding Inc
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Freight Transportation Arrangement
|
National Freight Industries
|Neosho, MO
|
Industry:
Freight Transportation Arrangement
|
Industrial Maxi Freight Svc.
|Litchfield, MI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Kathy Blonde
|
National Freight Industries
(630) 771-1234
|Bolingbrook, IL
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
Industrial Freight System, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael P. Gamel
|
Freight Guard Industries
|Westlake Village, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Ocean Freight Industries, Inc.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Stephen Magida
|
Industrial Freight Services Inc
|Sumter, SC
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Industry Freight Forwarding, Inc.
(909) 652-5100
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Freight Transportation Arrangement
Officers: Karen A. Pelle , Patricia A. Smith and 7 others Jim Kusama , Gigi Brown , David Wilson , Faye Leon , Toni Penn , Larry Arrbeguin , Cindy Delucca