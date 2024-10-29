Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

IndustrialMedicalCenter.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Own IndustrialMedicalCenter.com and establish a strong online presence for your industrial medical business. This domain name conveys expertise, trust, and professionalism.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About IndustrialMedicalCenter.com

    The IndustrialMedicalCenter.com domain name is ideal for businesses operating in the industrial medical sector. It communicates a clear message about the nature of the business and its focus on industrial medicine. With this domain, you can create a website that attracts potential customers and positions your business as a leader in the industry.

    Some industries that might find IndustrialMedicalCenter.com particularly appealing include healthcare providers that offer industrial medical services, manufacturers of medical equipment for industrial use, and companies providing safety training and compliance solutions. By owning this domain name, you can stand out from competitors with less specific or descriptive domains.

    Why IndustrialMedicalCenter.com?

    IndustrialMedicalCenter.com can significantly benefit your business by improving its online visibility. Search engines prioritize domain names that accurately represent a business and its offerings, so owning this domain could lead to higher organic traffic and improved search engine rankings.

    Additionally, a domain name like IndustrialMedicalCenter.com can help you establish a strong brand identity. It communicates professionalism, expertise, and a focus on industrial medicine – all of which can contribute to customer trust and loyalty.

    Marketability of IndustrialMedicalCenter.com

    IndustrialMedicalCenter.com can help you market your business effectively by attracting potential customers through search engine optimization and targeted online advertising. The domain name is specific enough to reach a targeted audience, yet broad enough to include various industries within the industrial medical sector.

    This domain can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print ads or business cards, as it clearly communicates the nature of your business and helps differentiate you from competitors.

    Marketability of

    Buy IndustrialMedicalCenter.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndustrialMedicalCenter.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Southmore Industrial Medical Center
    		Pasadena, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Liz Gibbons , Pamela Plaisance and 1 other Donna Gibbins
    Industrial Medical Center
    (212) 563-3730     		New York, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Barry Pinchessky , Hal Gutstein and 6 others Stanley Liebowitz , Vincent R. Vasile , David R. Capiola , Al Katerman , Alan Watermaker , Debra Coleman
    International Industrial Medical Centers
    		Calexico, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Leonard M. Okun
    Industrial Medical Centers
    		San Diego, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: John C. Romano
    Medical Industrial Centers, Inc.
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Officers: Bernardino A. Arocha
    Industrial Medical Center Inc
    (816) 241-4477     		Kansas City, MO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: David Biersmith , Lisa Dillon and 1 other Donna Wilbur
    Pennsauken Industrial Medical Center
    		Pennsauken, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Natalie W. Hommes , Lucian Introcaso and 4 others Kathy Leahy , Rashid Ahmad , Lisa Hand , Herman P. Cohen
    Industrial Medical Center Inc.
    		Independence, MO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Latanya Cox
    Interstate Industrial Medical Centers
    		North Las Vegas, NV Filed: Domestic Corporation
    Officers: Alan Dinehard DC , Dale Eby
    Main Industrial Medical Center
    		Lewiston, ME Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: M. G. Sangalang , Mary Sangalang