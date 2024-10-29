IndustrialOverhead.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Industrial Overhead Door Company
|Manor, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: James R. Uhouse , David V. Uhouse
|
Industrial Overhead Door Corporation
|Port Byron, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Lumber/Building Materials
|
Industrial Overhead Door Inc
(512) 386-5226
|Manor, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Lumber/Plywood/Millwork
Officers: David V. Uhouse , James Uhouse and 1 other Susan Uhouse
|
Commercial Industrial Steel Overhead Doors
|Richmond, CA
|
Industry:
Carpentry Contractor
Officers: Arthur Hillgrove
|
Tampa Industrial Overhead Limited Partnership
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership
Officers: Crow Family 1991 Limited Partnership , Crow Foundation Ltd Trammell and 1 other J. McDonald Williams
|
Houston Industrial Overhead Limited Partnership
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: J. McDonald Williams , Thomas D. Simmons and 2 others Crow Family 1991 Limited Partnersh+ , Trammell Crow Foundation
|
Denver Industrial Overhead Limited Partnership
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Crow-Colorado Industrial #1, Inc.
|
Jacksonville Office/Industrial Overhead Limited
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership
Officers: Tcc Jacksonville Office/Industrial, Inc.
|
Chicago Industrial Overhead Limited Partnership
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Crow-Chicago Industrial, Inc.
|
Ck Industrial Richmond Overhead Limited
|North Chesterfield, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments