IndustrialPollutants.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pollution Control Industries
|La Porte, TX
|
Industry:
Building Equipment Installation
Officers: Alberto Diez
|
Pollution Control Industries
|East Chicago, IN
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products
Officers: Nancy Sanders , Jules Hutchinson and 7 others Dawn Tall , Robert O'Brien , Dean N. Nardi , Larry Null Fink , Bill Benjamin , John Newell , Matt Peterschmidt
|
Pollution Control Industries
|Gary, IN
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products
Officers: Marcos Sanchez
|
Pollution Control Industries
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Building Equipment Installation
|
Industrial Pollution Controls LLC
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Air/Water/Waste Management
|
Pollution Control Industries Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Pollution Control Industries
(651) 482-9821
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Mfg Auto Parts
Officers: Colleen Stodolka
|
Pollution Control Industries, Inc
(901) 353-5291
|Millington, TN
|
Industry:
Refuse System
Officers: Craig McMahan
|
Industrial Pollution Control, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Parks, G.W. , Bill Kurz and 2 others Ed Gottschaulk , John R. Danciak
|
Pollution Control Industries Inc
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products