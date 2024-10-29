Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndustrialSewingSupply.com is a precise and memorable domain name that speaks directly to businesses dealing with industrial sewing supplies. By owning this domain, you position your business as an authoritative source in the industry, making it easier for potential customers to find and remember.
This domain name can be used for a variety of industries including textile manufacturing, upholstery, automotive repair, and more. It offers versatility and can help businesses reach a targeted audience, increasing their online visibility and potential sales.
IndustrialSewingSupply.com can significantly impact your business by improving search engine rankings through better keyword relevance and specificity. It also contributes to brand recognition and trust, as customers are more likely to remember and return to a site with a clear industry focus.
This domain name can help you build customer loyalty by providing them with a straightforward and professional online address that resonates with their needs.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Industrial Sewing Supply, Inc.
(361) 749-5468
|Port Aransas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Industrial Sewing Equpment & Parts
Officers: Barbara J. Morrow , Jim Lucas
|
Industrial Sewing Supply, Ltd.
|Port Aransas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Industrial Sewing Supply, Inc.
|
Industrial Sewing Supply Company
|La Follette, TN
|
Industry:
Whol Piece Goods/Notions
Officers: Tab Carroll
|
Arizona Industrial Sewing Supplies
|Apache Junction, AZ
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Charles Duffy
|
World Industrial Sewing Supply
|Orange, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: R. J. Alberoni
|
Industrial Sewing Machines & Supplies Inc.
|El Paso, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: George Gonzalez
|
Industrial Sewing Machines and Supplies
(915) 593-8980
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Appliances/TV/Radio Whol Sporting/Recreational Goods
Officers: George R. Gonzales
|
Industrial Sewing Machine & Supply, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Elsie Miranda
|
Midwest Industrial Sewing Machine Parts & Supplies, LLC
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
Officers: Kimberly Kindler
|
Master Industrial Sewing Machine & Supply, Inc.
|Garland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Steven Chow