InfectiousDiseaseSociety.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Texas Infectious Diseases Society
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Duane J. Hospenthal , Richard J. Fetchick and 1 other Charles J. Lerner
|
Infectious Diseases Society
|Hershey, PA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: John J. Zurlo , Cynthia Whitener
|
Houston Infectious Diseases Society
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Veronika Nicholson , Nizar A. Dholakia
|
Massachusetts Infectious Diseases Society
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Nesli Basgoz , Richelle Candice Charles and 1 other Regina C. Larocque
|
Infectious Diseases Society
|Jackson, MS
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Owen B. Evans , Heather King and 8 others Rathel L. Nolan , Risa M. Webb , Leandro A. Mena , Deborah K. Parker , Mary J. Burton , Judith Dial , Helen R. Turner , Janice Pierce
|
Arizona Infectious Disease Society Inc
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Stephen Klotz
|
Infectious Diseases Society of America
(703) 299-0200
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Donna Wilds , Cynthia L. Sears and 6 others Diana Olson , Christine Lubinski , David Relman , Louis Rice , Victoria Nahum , Pascal Soriot
|
Florida Infectious Disease Society, Inc.
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Arthur A. Mauceri , Jaime Carrizosa and 2 others Jason C. Sniffen , Jerome A. Gold
|
International Society for Infectious Disease
(617) 277-0551
|Brookline, MA
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Eric Summers , Drew Tenenholz and 7 others Andrew Sideman , Carla Odio , Jean Paul Butzler , Dick Wenzel , Raul Isturiz , Alasdair Geddes , Keith Klugman
|
Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Marion Johnson