InfinityCustom.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Infinity Customs
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Close Corporation
Officers: Gina Kim , Kaybee McClarine
|
Infinity Customs
|Burbank, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Infinity Custom Cabinets Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Infinity Custom Homes Incorporated
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Infinity Custom Cabinets, Inc.
(714) 670-7204
|Buena Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg & Installs Custom Cabinets & Mfg Wood Furniture
Officers: Salvadore Sanchez , Robert Pecka and 1 other Salvador Suarez Sanchez
|
Infinity Custom Finishing, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Judy C. Rubsamen
|
Infinity Custom Home Inc
(606) 526-7988
|Corbin, KY
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Stephen Golden , John Golden and 1 other William Taylor
|
Infiniti Custom Homes, Inc.
|Chandler, AZ
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Infinity Customer Solutions, LLC
|Frankfort, IL
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Michael J. Taylor , James J. Pieroth and 3 others Daniel W. Burke , Jennifer L. Pieroth , Kimberlee Bowen
|
Infinity Custom Homes LLC
|Oconomowoc, WI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments