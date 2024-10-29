InformationSecurityCorporation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Atsec Information Security Corporation
(512) 615-7300
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Salvatore L. Pietra , Fiona Pattinson and 7 others Michelle Champlin , Andreas Fabis , Martin Freiss , Christina Allen , Helmut Kurth , Yan Liu , Wendy Hughes
|
Entact Information Security Corporation
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Detective/Armored Car Services
|
I2 Information Security Corporation
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Security Systems Services
Officers: Mark Vesleka , Michael G. Semmens and 2 others Cheryl Semmens , Douglas M. Depeppe
|
Digital Information Security Corporation
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jack L. Lefrock
|
Information Security Corporation
(708) 445-1704
|Oak Park, IL
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programming & Software Development Services Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Mary Pratt , Marni Euteneuer and 4 others Thomas J. Venn , Michael Markowitz , Fran Korman , David Devita
|
Entact Information Security Corporation
|Keller, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Brent Phillips
|
Atsec Information Security Corporation
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Helmut Kurth , Salvatore Lapietra
|
Secure Health Information Corporation
|Bellevue, WA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Brian Whiteside
|
Homeland Security Information Corporation
(512) 248-8450
|Round Rock, TX
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: John L. Gustafson
|
North American Information Security Corporation
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Douglas J. Williams