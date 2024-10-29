Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Infosy.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Infosys
|Basking Ridge, NJ
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programing
Officers: Pravin Rao , Rajiv Bansal
|
Infosys
(918) 585-1297
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Computer Systems Design Electrical Contractor
Officers: M. Walker , Ben Cook and 3 others Alan Cook , Gary Bradford , Tim Walker
|
Infosy's
(618) 398-1428
|Fairview Heights, IL
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programming
Officers: Billy Martin
|
Infosys, Inc.
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marc P. Leager , Karen M. Devitt
|
Infosys, Incorporated
|Weston, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alex Altman
|
EX10SION Infosys
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Vivek P. Jaiswal
|
Infosys Inc
|Greenacres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Chowdhury Kabir , Mohammed A. Ahmed
|
Infosys, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Infosys Associates
|Reading, PA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Infosys Techstaff
|Gold River, CA
|
Industry:
Employment Agency
Officers: Evelyn Scotten