InnerCityArts.org

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Inner City Art Gallery
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Stanley Davis
|
Inner-City Arts
(213) 627-9621
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Arts School
Officers: Brenda D. Santiago , Robert Bates and 7 others Alan Berro , Jan Kirsch , Beth Tishler , Craig Benell , Beral Madra , Consuelo Moran , Kathleen S. Briscoe
|
Providence Inner City Arts
|Providence, RI
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Don King
|
Inner City Youth & Martial Art
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
|
Inner City Arts Network Inc
|Valdosta, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Karen A. Carson-Cook
|
Inner-City Arts Center, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Providence Inner City Arts Incorporated
|Cranston, RI
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Gregg Andreozzi
|
Inner City Youth Performing Arts Incorporated
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Pandwe A. Gibson , Chiara S. Forestieri and 4 others Rachel Hughes , Peter Casas , Kathleen A. Finch , Ralph W. Forestieri
|
Inner City Performing Art Conservatory/Center
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers and Services, Nsk
Officers: Joanne R. Hollman
|
Inner City Communication Arts Training Associate
|Lauderdale Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation