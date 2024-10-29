InnovationClusters.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cluster for Innovation, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Carlos A. Ryerson , Daniel Dominguez and 2 others Maria Torres , Carlos Lyenon
|
The Southwest Innovation Cluster
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Eugene Hudson , Michael Phipps and 2 others Terrence Downing , Delmar R. Kintner
|
The Southwest Innovation Cluster
|Escondido, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Eugene Hudson
|
Project 17 Regional Innovation Cluster
|Santa Cruz, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Susan A. Barich
|
Korea Innovation & Investment Cluster, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
|
Los Angeles Regional Innovation Cluster
|Altadena, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Robert Spencer , Louis Dienes and 1 other Stan Tomsic
|
Colorado Water Innovation Cluster, Inc.
|Fort Collins, CO
|
Industry:
Direct Retail Sales
|
Los Angeles Regional Innovation Cluster, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation