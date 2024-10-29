Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InnovativeFinish.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Innovative Finish
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Dan Vanharmelen
|
Innovative Finishes
(801) 424-3345
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Floor Installation Contractor
Officers: Christopher J. Pullos
|
Innovative Finishers, Inc.
|Quakertown, PA
|
Industry:
Mfg Paints/Allied Products
Officers: Jeffrey J. Mullen
|
Innovative Finishing Solutions Inc
|Kennesaw, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Donald G. Wenzel
|
Innovated Finishes and Restorations
|Gunnison, CO
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: Corby Hudson
|
Innovative Finishing Concepts
|Elk River, MN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Chris Miller
|
Innovative Finishes, Inc.
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Painting & Finishing Innovation LLC
|Elmwood Park, NJ
|
Industry:
Painting and Paper Hanging
|
Innovative Metal Finishing LLC
|Jackson, MI
|
Industry:
Coating/Engraving Service
Officers: Chris Herter
|
Innovative Industrial Finishes, Inc
|White House, TN
|
Industry:
Painting/Paper Hanging Contractor
Officers: Harold Tate