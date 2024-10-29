Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

InnovativeMedicalBilling.com

$2,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover InnovativeMedicalBilling.com – a domain name tailored for medical billing businesses. Stand out with a memorable and professional online presence, enhancing your client relationships and expanding your reach.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About InnovativeMedicalBilling.com

    InnovativeMedicalBilling.com offers a clear and concise domain name, making it easy for potential clients to remember and find your business. This domain name speaks directly to the medical billing industry, signaling expertise and professionalism to visitors.

    Using a domain like InnovativeMedicalBilling.com allows you to establish a strong online presence, enabling you to build trust with your clients and attract new business opportunities. It can be used to host your website, email address, and other digital marketing initiatives.

    Why InnovativeMedicalBilling.com?

    Having a domain like InnovativeMedicalBilling.com can improve your search engine rankings by making your business easier for potential clients to find online. A memorable and professional domain name can also contribute to the perception of your brand's reliability and expertise.

    A domain such as InnovativeMedicalBilling.com can help you build a strong online presence, making it easier for potential clients to trust and engage with your business. It can also help you attract and convert new customers by showcasing your industry expertise and professionalism.

    Marketability of InnovativeMedicalBilling.com

    InnovativeMedicalBilling.com can help you stand out from the competition by establishing a clear and professional online presence. It can also make it easier for potential clients to find and remember your business, improving your visibility in the market.

    InnovativeMedicalBilling.com can be used to create a compelling email address that matches your domain name, enhancing the professionalism of your communications. It can also help you rank higher in search engines and be useful in non-digital media, such as business cards and print advertising.

    Marketability of

    Buy InnovativeMedicalBilling.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InnovativeMedicalBilling.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Innovative Medical Billing
    		Livermore, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Cindy Jamison
    Innovative Medical Billing, Inc.
    		Miramar, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Lisa A. Cohen
    Innovative Medical Billing
    		Hanover, PA Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Innovative Medical Billing Services
    		Sacramento, CA Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Janice Love
    Innovative Medical Billing LLC
    		Escondido, CA Filed: Domestic
    Innovative Medical Billing
    		Vancouver, WA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Nancyann Dalrymple
    Innovative Medical Billing Solutions Inc
    (212) 686-0344     		New York, NY Industry: Adjustment/Collection Services
    Officers: Idalizza Berrios
    Innovated Medical Billing Service LLC
    		Alsip, IL Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Innovative American Medical Billing, Inc.
    		Staten Island, NY Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Innovative Technical Medical Billing & Delivery
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Monique A. Swaby-Bell