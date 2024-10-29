InnovativeTechnologyGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Innovative Technologies Group, Inc
(304) 865-4841
|Vienna, WV
|
Industry:
Structural Metal Fabrication
Officers: Charlie Davis , Michael Uscitto and 5 others Mike Ruscitto , Charles Griffin , Jason M. Riggs , Robert Reed , Charles Pickering
|
Innovative Medical Technologies Group
|Southlake, TX
|
Innovative Technology Group LLC
|Westminster, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Benedicto Ocasio
|
Innovated Technology Group
|Panama City, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Innovative Technologies Group, Inc.
|San Ramon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: David Graham
|
Innovative Technology Group, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alian Cabrera
|
Innovative Technology Group
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Computer Maintenance/Repair
|
Technology Innovation Group, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Innovation Technology Group, Corporation.
|Fort Walton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ross Barton , Valeriy Greznev
|
Innovative Technologies Group Inc.
(813) 677-3739
|Riverview, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Custom Computer Programing
Officers: John D. Darsey , Tina L. Darsey and 2 others Peggy Darsey , Charles Young