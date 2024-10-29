Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name, InpatientMedical.com, is perfect for hospitals, clinics, or any business providing inpatient care services. By owning this domain, you position yourself as a dedicated and professional service provider in the healthcare industry.
InpatientMedical.com is easily memorable and straightforward, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to establish a strong online presence. It also suggests expertise and reliability within the medical field.
InpatientMedical.com can significantly enhance your business by increasing organic traffic through search engine optimization (SEO). Prospective patients are more likely to choose a healthcare provider with an intuitive, easily memorable domain name.
This domain also plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity and building trust among potential customers. It conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise within the medical field.
Buy InpatientMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InpatientMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Inpatient Medical Services, Inc.
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jacqueline Rodriguez De Lopez , Baldir A Lopez Acosta
|
Inpatient Medical Services Inc
|Fairlawn, OH
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Paul T. Pennza , Samuel M. Jama and 7 others Ludmila N. Kaplan , Anna M. Ayoub , Padmaja P. Duddella , John C. Fu , Christopher S. Shaw , Steven B. Parker , Robert J. Schaal
|
Inpatient Specialists Medical Group
|Placentia, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Jeff Gill
|
Inpatient Medical Specialists Plc
|Muskegon, MI
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Murphy Madduri
|
Medical Inpatient Care Associates
|West Chester, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Thomas J. Sinclair , Stephanie Lee Ciccarelli and 2 others Marcus Rey Williams , John H. Roberts
|
Inpatient Medical Partners, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Inpatient Medical Services Inc
|Broadview Heights, OH
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Michael Huber
|
Inpatient Medical Services
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Natalie Lilley , Vincent Horrillo and 5 others Phillip Sanger , Harris Meyers , Harris Miers , Anthony Tran , Wayne Bertsch
|
Inpatient Medical Services, Inc.
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John R. Nelson
|
Inpatient Medical Services
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Specialty Hospital
Officers: Abid Khan , Marian Gent and 1 other Kathleen M. Anderson