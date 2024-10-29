Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
InstituteForBehavioralHealth.com is an ideal domain name for entities specializing in mental health, therapy practices, counseling services, or research institutes. Its clear and concise label immediately communicates the focus on behavioral health, setting it apart from other domains.
InstituteForBehavioralHealth.com can be used as a primary website address or as a subdomain for specific branches of your organization. For instance, a research institution could use 'research.InstituteForBehavioralHealth.com' to host their research papers.
InstituteForBehavioralHealth.com can significantly improve organic traffic as it aligns with search intent and is likely to be searched for in relation to behavioral health services and institutions. A clear domain name helps establish brand consistency and trust.
Customer loyalty and trust are essential for any business. By using a domain that explicitly communicates the nature of your organization, you can attract potential customers who are actively seeking help with behavioral health issues.
Buy InstituteForBehavioralHealth.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteForBehavioralHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Institution for Behavior Health
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Diana Yates , Rose Smith and 2 others Christopher Cole , Marvin Petry
|
Institute for Behavioral Health
|East Setauket, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Kenneth Kaufman
|
Institute for Behavioral Health
|Redlands, CA
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Babak Jebelli
|
Institute for Behavioral Health, Inc.
|Redlands, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Azadeh K. Jebelli
|
Motivational Institute for Behavioral Health, LLC
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Lori L. Eickleberry
|
The Institute for Behavioral Health Integration
|Corvallis, OR
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Institute for Behavioral Research In Health Care
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Carl H. Jepsen
|
Behavioral Health Institute for Social Change LLC
|Voorhees, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Tracey Adams
|
The Berkeley Institute for Behavioral Health and Psychological Services
|Berkeley, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
The George Institute for Behavioral Health and Psychological Services
|Stafford, TX
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Juliette George