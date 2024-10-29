Ask About Special November Deals!
Discover InstituteForCancerResearch.com – a domain dedicated to advancing cancer research. Unlock endless possibilities for knowledge exchange and innovation within the healthcare industry.

    • About InstituteForCancerResearch.com

    InstituteForCancerResearch.com is an ideal domain name for organizations, institutions, or individuals actively engaged in the field of cancer research. This domain signifies a commitment to the relentless pursuit of new discoveries and treatments. With this domain, you join a community dedicated to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients.

    The domain name itself conveys a sense of credibility and authority within the healthcare sector. By owning InstituteForCancerResearch.com, you establish a strong online presence, making it easier for potential partners, investors, or clients to find and trust your organization.

    Why InstituteForCancerResearch.com?

    InstituteForCancerResearch.com can significantly contribute to your business' growth by attracting organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive name, search engines are more likely to direct users looking for cancer research-related content to your site. Additionally, a domain that resonates with your industry enhances brand recognition and trust.

    Customer loyalty is also reinforced through the use of a domain that aligns closely with your business' mission. By creating an online environment dedicated to cancer research, you build trust with potential clients and establish long-term relationships.

    Marketability of InstituteForCancerResearch.com

    InstituteForCancerResearch.com can help market your business by increasing visibility through search engines. With its clear and descriptive name, it's more likely to attract users actively searching for cancer research resources. This domain also allows you to stand out in non-digital media, as it resonates with the healthcare industry and the mission to advance cancer research.

    InstituteForCancerResearch.com can help you attract and engage new potential customers by providing a clear and concise representation of your business' focus. This domain helps you connect with those who are passionate about cancer research, ultimately converting them into valuable clients or supporters.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteForCancerResearch.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
    (212) 450-1500     		New York, NY Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
    Officers: John L. Notter , Steve Birnbaum and 8 others Wendy L. Weiss , Madaline Caro , Winston Hide , Pierre Der Bruggen , Jonathan Skipper , Sarah L. White , Joanne V. Hees , Edward McDermott
    American Institute for Cancer Research
    		Falls Church, VA Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
    The Institute for Cancer Research
    (215) 728-6900     		Philadelphia, PA Industry: Medical Laboratory
    Officers: Robert Beck , Christine Evans and 7 others Jose Russo , Michael Sweeney , Swen Hoelder , John Hyde , Michael V. Seiden , Anthony Diasio , Thomas S. Albanesi
    Manhattan Institute for Cancer Research
    		New York, NY Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
    Officers: Louis R. Gary
    Pacific Institute for Cancer Research
    		Santa Monica, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Dennis Ettare
    Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
    (858) 534-7813     		La Jolla, CA Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
    Officers: Diane Peacock , Madeline Morales and 8 others Antony Burgess , Sarah L. White , Andrew Scott , Ian Davis , Arthur De Souza Ramos , Margaret Hibbs , Daniel Takatori O'Hara , Alma Canete
    International Institute for Cancer Research, Inc.
    		Santa Ana, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: David Mendez
    American Institute for Cancer Research, Inc.
    (202) 328-7744     		Washington, DC Filed: Foreign Non-Profit Corporation
    Industry: Social Services
    Officers: Kelly Browning , Susan Pepper and 6 others Melvin Hutson , Lawrence Pratt , Marilyn Gentry , Jeffrey H. Bunn , Peter McCarty , Stephenie Lowe
    Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research
    (212) 639-2000     		New York, NY Industry: Medical Research Center
    Officers: Harold Varmus , John R. Gunn and 6 others Lorraine Anderson , Anna Rita Marcelli , Ashok R Shaha , Harry William Strauss , Leslie H. Blumgart , Michael P Laquaglia
    Connecticut Institute for Aging & Cancer Research
    		Milford, CT Industry: Commercial Physical Research