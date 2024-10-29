Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
InstituteForCancerResearch.com is an ideal domain name for organizations, institutions, or individuals actively engaged in the field of cancer research. This domain signifies a commitment to the relentless pursuit of new discoveries and treatments. With this domain, you join a community dedicated to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients.
The domain name itself conveys a sense of credibility and authority within the healthcare sector. By owning InstituteForCancerResearch.com, you establish a strong online presence, making it easier for potential partners, investors, or clients to find and trust your organization.
InstituteForCancerResearch.com can significantly contribute to your business' growth by attracting organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive name, search engines are more likely to direct users looking for cancer research-related content to your site. Additionally, a domain that resonates with your industry enhances brand recognition and trust.
Customer loyalty is also reinforced through the use of a domain that aligns closely with your business' mission. By creating an online environment dedicated to cancer research, you build trust with potential clients and establish long-term relationships.
Buy InstituteForCancerResearch.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteForCancerResearch.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
(212) 450-1500
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: John L. Notter , Steve Birnbaum and 8 others Wendy L. Weiss , Madaline Caro , Winston Hide , Pierre Der Bruggen , Jonathan Skipper , Sarah L. White , Joanne V. Hees , Edward McDermott
|
American Institute for Cancer Research
|Falls Church, VA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
The Institute for Cancer Research
(215) 728-6900
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Robert Beck , Christine Evans and 7 others Jose Russo , Michael Sweeney , Swen Hoelder , John Hyde , Michael V. Seiden , Anthony Diasio , Thomas S. Albanesi
|
Manhattan Institute for Cancer Research
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Louis R. Gary
|
Pacific Institute for Cancer Research
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dennis Ettare
|
Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
(858) 534-7813
|La Jolla, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Diane Peacock , Madeline Morales and 8 others Antony Burgess , Sarah L. White , Andrew Scott , Ian Davis , Arthur De Souza Ramos , Margaret Hibbs , Daniel Takatori O'Hara , Alma Canete
|
International Institute for Cancer Research, Inc.
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Mendez
|
American Institute for Cancer Research, Inc.
(202) 328-7744
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Foreign Non-Profit Corporation
Industry: Social Services
Officers: Kelly Browning , Susan Pepper and 6 others Melvin Hutson , Lawrence Pratt , Marilyn Gentry , Jeffrey H. Bunn , Peter McCarty , Stephenie Lowe
|
Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research
(212) 639-2000
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Research Center
Officers: Harold Varmus , John R. Gunn and 6 others Lorraine Anderson , Anna Rita Marcelli , Ashok R Shaha , Harry William Strauss , Leslie H. Blumgart , Michael P Laquaglia
|
Connecticut Institute for Aging & Cancer Research
|Milford, CT
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research