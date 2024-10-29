Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
InstituteForHealthResearch.com is a powerful and descriptive domain name that instantly communicates the purpose of your organization. It's perfect for research institutes, biotech companies, pharmaceutical firms, universities, and healthcare organizations. This domain name enables you to create a professional online presence and attract potential partners, investors, and clients.
What sets InstituteForHealthResearch.com apart is its clear meaning, relevance, and memorability. The .com extension adds credibility and trustworthiness, making it the go-to choice for businesses seeking a strong online identity in the health research industry.
InstituteForHealthResearch.com can significantly help your business grow by attracting more organic traffic through search engines. By incorporating keywords related to health research, potential clients searching for these terms are more likely to find and trust your organization.
Additionally, a domain name like this can aid in establishing a strong brand image and customer loyalty. It conveys expertise and dedication within the health research field, ultimately increasing trust and confidence among customers.
Buy InstituteForHealthResearch.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteForHealthResearch.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Institute for Health Research
|Travis AFB, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Savjani Institute for Health Research
|Standish, ME
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: James Edward Haddow
|
Institute for Mental Health Research
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Sara Gordon , Alan Gelenberg
|
Research Institute for Population Health
|Rougemont, NC
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Peter Hart
|
The Institute for Health Education and Research
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Edwin J. Jacobson
|
Institute for Health Evaluation and Research Unlim
|Arlington, TX
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Craig Hilburn
|
Tahoe Institute for Rural Health Research
|Truckee, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Thomas D. Hobday
|
Women's Institute for Researching Total Health
|San Rafael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Alezz Laielen
|
American Research Institute for Financial Health
|Azusa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
|
Southwest Institute for Health Research, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation