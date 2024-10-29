InstituteForNursing.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Legacy Nursing: Institute for Nursing Careers, LLC
|Palmetto, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Education Services
Officers: Cathy A. Christian-Simmons , Cathy Christian-Simmo
|
Institute for Nursing Healthcare Leadership
(617) 643-0871
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Nursing/Hospital Consulting Services
Officers: Joyce Clifford , Karen Poznick
|
Institute for Nursing Assistants, Inc.
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert Torres , Jesus Gazquez and 1 other Luisa A. Lima
|
California Institute for Nursing and Health Care
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Pat Chambers
|
National Institute for Nursing Education Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Bradley Parker , Teena Harriosn
|
Institute for Medical and Nursing Education, Inc.
(609) 936-7015
|Raritan, NJ
|
Industry:
Continuing Medical Education
Officers: Stephen Cameron , Ian Spence and 1 other Steve Weinman
|
Fuld Institute for Technology In Nursing Education
|Athens, OH
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Todd Wolfe
|
Nursing Institute for Care Education, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Institute for Nursing Research and Education
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Wylecia W. Harris
|
California Institute for Nursing and Healthcare
(510) 832-8400
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Robert Patterson