Domain For Sale

InstituteForNursing.com

$19,888 USD

Establish a strong online presence for your nursing institution with InstituteForNursing.com. This domain name conveys professionalism and dedication, making it an ideal fit for educational institutions specializing in nursing.

    • About InstituteForNursing.com

    InstituteForNursing.com is a concise and memorable domain name that clearly communicates the purpose of your organization. It's perfect for nursing schools, colleges, or training centers looking to create a strong online presence.

    This domain name also stands out as it's specific to the nursing industry, which can help you attract targeted traffic and potential students. Additionally, its clear and easy-to-remember nature makes it an excellent choice for building a recognizable brand.

    Why InstituteForNursing.com?

    Owning InstituteForNursing.com can significantly enhance your business by increasing organic traffic through improved search engine rankings. With this domain, you'll have a stronger online presence and credibility within the nursing industry.

    A domain like InstituteForNursing.com plays an essential role in establishing trust and loyalty among potential students and their families. It shows that your organization is dedicated to providing quality nursing education and takes its online presence seriously.

    Marketability of InstituteForNursing.com

    The marketability of InstituteForNursing.com lies in its ability to help you stand out from competitors by instantly conveying the specific focus of your institution. It's also easier for potential students to remember and search for when they're looking for nursing education.

    This domain name is not only useful digitally but can also be leveraged in traditional marketing channels such as print ads, billboards, and business cards. By using a consistent domain across all platforms, you create a cohesive brand image that resonates with your audience.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteForNursing.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Legacy Nursing: Institute for Nursing Careers, LLC
    		Palmetto, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Industry: Education Services
    Officers: Cathy A. Christian-Simmons , Cathy Christian-Simmo
    Institute for Nursing Healthcare Leadership
    (617) 643-0871     		Boston, MA Industry: Nursing/Hospital Consulting Services
    Officers: Joyce Clifford , Karen Poznick
    Institute for Nursing Assistants, Inc.
    		Doral, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Robert Torres , Jesus Gazquez and 1 other Luisa A. Lima
    California Institute for Nursing and Health Care
    		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Pat Chambers
    National Institute for Nursing Education Inc.
    		West Palm Beach, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Bradley Parker , Teena Harriosn
    Institute for Medical and Nursing Education, Inc.
    (609) 936-7015     		Raritan, NJ Industry: Continuing Medical Education
    Officers: Stephen Cameron , Ian Spence and 1 other Steve Weinman
    Fuld Institute for Technology In Nursing Education
    		Athens, OH Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Todd Wolfe
    Nursing Institute for Care Education, Inc.
    		Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Institute for Nursing Research and Education
    		Silver Spring, MD Industry: Professional Organization
    Officers: Wylecia W. Harris
    California Institute for Nursing and Healthcare
    (510) 832-8400     		Oakland, CA Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Robert Patterson