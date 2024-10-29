InstituteLibrary.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Peabody Institute Library
(978) 531-0100
|Peabody, MA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Christine Spinale , Jerry Gaild and 8 others Gerri Guyote , Darryl Ann McCarthy , Donald McAllister , Kathy Walsh , Ernest D. Kappotis , Nancy S. Keller , Jacqueline M. Torigian , Judith A. Wulf
|
Southeastern Institute Library
|Vidalia, GA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Jane Summey
|
Library Binding Institution
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Library
|
Peabody Institute Library
(978) 774-0554
|Danvers, MA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Donald Gates , Douglass Randall and 8 others Thomas Standring , T. F. Tyrrell , Rita Galvin , Susan McLeod , Douglas Rendell , George Peabody , Jennifer McGeorge , Frances Hegarty
|
Library Binding Institute
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|
Industry:
Library
|
Institute of Diseases Library
|Frederick, MD
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Dennise Lupp , Alyce Bridges and 3 others Tim Cannon , Tom Farrell , George Korch
|
Phila City Institute Library
|Merchantville, NJ
|
Industry:
Library
|
Wilmington Institute Free Library
|Wilmington, DE
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Larry Manuel
|
Young Men's Institute Library
|New Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Robert Wendler , William Baker and 1 other Becky McGaffin
|
Erwin Library & Institute
(315) 942-4834
|Boonville, NY
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Leeann Riley , James Pritcher and 1 other Donna Ripp