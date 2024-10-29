InstituteOfAging.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Age Institute of Massachusetts
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Harry D. Madonna
|
Age Institute of Florida
|Bartow, FL
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
Aging Institute of Michigan
|Traverse City, MI
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
Institute of Skin Aging
|Sarasota, FL
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Leonard Slazinski
|
Institute of Age Management &
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Eva J. Bailey
|
Anti Aging Institute of C
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Telephone Communications
Officers: Eiko Yokota
|
Age Institute of Florida Inc
|Lakeland, FL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Dee Takaskai , Karen Newman and 8 others Ruth Ann Bentley , Shikena Williams , Ellis Williams , Tony Gallagher , Penny Bixler , Marilyn Nichols , Dawn Bowen , Lashanda Taylor
|
Age Institute of Florida Inc
(850) 243-6134
|Fort Walton Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Lori Sharpe , Pat Holiday and 7 others Shanda Wooten , Melissa Heath , Karen Sukiennik , Steven S. Donchey , Elizabeth Scott , Terry Claybrone , Melissa Fijalkowski
|
Institute of Anti Aging Medicine
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Peggy H. Fishman
|
Age Institute of Massachusetts, Inc
(413) 562-5464
|Westfield, MA
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility Specialty Hospital
Officers: Patricia Counter , Joel Camt and 6 others Gerald Steinberg , Rachel Godaire , Jenny Simons , Darlene Schrecke , Jeremy Carabonos , Patty Coughlin