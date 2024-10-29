InstituteOfArchaeology.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cotsen Institute of Archaeology
(310) 794-4837
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Charles S. Stanish
|
Institute of Nautical Archaeology
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: James P. Delgado , Charles P. Garrison and 8 others Alex Nason , Glenn M. Darden , William L. Allen , George F. Bass , William C. Klein , George Robb , Edward O. Boshell , Peter M. Way
|
Institute of Nautical Archaeology
|College Station, TX
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Ella Kegler , James Delgado
|
Archaeological Institute of America
|Long Island City, NY
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Scott Verchin , Phyllis Katz
|
Archaeological Institute of America
(617) 353-9361
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Scientific Membership Association & Publishes Trade Journals
Officers: Elizabeth Bartman , Noreen Storace and 6 others Jeffrey Lamia , Bonnie Clendening , Brian Rose , Tom Pappas , Ilean Izaza , Sebastian Heath
|
Archaeological Institute of America
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Judith F. Brilliant
|
The Institute of Mediterranean Archaeology
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Patricia Sibella
|
Institute of Underwater Archaeology, Inc.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: H. Bezdek , Raymond E. Noonan and 4 others Marilyn Bruno , George J. Defabio , David M. Pincus , James E. Lockwood
|
Archaeological Institute of America, Inc
(281) 497-7382
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Becky Lao
|
The Institute of European Archaeology
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments