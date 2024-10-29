InstituteOfArchitects.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Institute of Architects
(509) 747-5498
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Document Distribution
Officers: Ron Labar , Doug Mitchell and 4 others Tim Rundquist , Linda Hooten , Greg Kessler , Melissa McFadgen
|
American Institute of Architects
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Alison Pruitt
|
American Institute of Architects
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Evangeline Benchek , Kathy Guidry and 2 others Marc Fisher , Jill Yeomans
|
American Institute of Architects
|Springfield, MO
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
|
American Institute of Architects
(503) 223-8757
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Architect Association
Officers: Saundre Stevens , Stuart Weir
|
Amnerican Institute of Architects
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Pete Karamitsanis , Carlos Molnar and 1 other Alan Pretigiacomo
|
American Institute of Architects
|Prescott, AZ
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
|
American Institute of Architects
|Narberth, PA
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Heidi Boise
|
American Institute of Architect
(650) 348-5133
|San Mateo, CA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Ellis Sphcoichet
|
American Institute of Architects
(216) 575-1242
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: John Selby , Michael Christoff and 8 others Loren Brockway , Kurt Weaver , Adam Yaracs , John Workley , Greg Koss , Robert Maschke , Jennifer Storey , Eric Pempus