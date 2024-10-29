Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com

$2,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com, your premier online destination for health and wellness initiatives. This domain name encapsulates the essence of a trusted institution dedicated to promoting optimal health. Own it today and establish a strong online presence.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com

    InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com represents a reputable and authoritative platform in the growing health industry. Its concise, memorable, and instantly recognizable name conveys expertise and trustworthiness. Utilize this domain for healthcare practices, wellness centers, fitness studios, or educational institutions.

    InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com is an investment in your business's future success. By owning it, you can create a unique online identity and build a strong brand that resonates with your audience. Additionally, it can help you target specific industries such as nutrition, fitness, mental health, or alternative medicine.

    Why InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com?

    With InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com, you gain a domain name that has the potential to attract and retain organic traffic due to its clear association with health promotion. It can also serve as an essential foundation for establishing a recognizable brand and building customer trust.

    Owning this domain may enhance your business's online reputation and help you stand out from competitors by providing a professional and trustworthy web address. Additionally, it can contribute to increased customer loyalty and repeat visits.

    Marketability of InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com

    InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com is an excellent choice for marketing your health-related business due to its clear and direct association with the industry. It can help you rank higher in search engines by increasing your visibility and attracting more potential customers.

    This domain's marketability extends beyond digital media. You can use it for print campaigns, billboards, business cards, or even radio and TV advertisements to create a consistent brand image across various platforms.

    Marketability of

    Buy InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Institute of Health Promotion
    (972) 423-8110     		Plano, TX Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Officers: Peggy Lyberger Ostrander , Richard A. Lane and 1 other Peggy Sanders
    Institute of Health Promotion, PC
    		Plano, TX Filed: Domestic Professional Corporation
    Officers: Peggy Lyberger
    Institute for The Promotion of Health, Education and Development, Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Hamisu Salihu , Paula Amina Alio and 3 others Betina Jean-Louis , Cindi Lewis , Kerry Heildeman