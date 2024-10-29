Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com represents a reputable and authoritative platform in the growing health industry. Its concise, memorable, and instantly recognizable name conveys expertise and trustworthiness. Utilize this domain for healthcare practices, wellness centers, fitness studios, or educational institutions.
InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com is an investment in your business's future success. By owning it, you can create a unique online identity and build a strong brand that resonates with your audience. Additionally, it can help you target specific industries such as nutrition, fitness, mental health, or alternative medicine.
With InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com, you gain a domain name that has the potential to attract and retain organic traffic due to its clear association with health promotion. It can also serve as an essential foundation for establishing a recognizable brand and building customer trust.
Owning this domain may enhance your business's online reputation and help you stand out from competitors by providing a professional and trustworthy web address. Additionally, it can contribute to increased customer loyalty and repeat visits.
Buy InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of InstituteOfHealthPromotion.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Institute of Health Promotion
(972) 423-8110
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Peggy Lyberger Ostrander , Richard A. Lane and 1 other Peggy Sanders
|
Institute of Health Promotion, PC
|Plano, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Professional Corporation
Officers: Peggy Lyberger
|
Institute for The Promotion of Health, Education and Development, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Hamisu Salihu , Paula Amina Alio and 3 others Betina Jean-Louis , Cindi Lewis , Kerry Heildeman