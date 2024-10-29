InstituteOfLogistics.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Institute of Logistical Management
|Loveland, CO
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Global Institute of Logistics
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Ben Cook , China Chapter and 1 other Kieran Ring
|
Institute of Logistical Management
(609) 747-1515
|Burlington, NJ
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Belz Patricia , Patricia Belz and 3 others William J. Mahoney , Lisa Bilton , James J. Brennean
|
Fritz Institute of Global Logistics
(925) 798-9488
|Concord, CA
|
Industry:
Global Logistics Research
Officers: Richard L. Dawe , Nancy V. Esh
|
The Thomas Institute of Logistical Management Inc
(856) 786-9112
|Riverton, NJ
|
Industry:
Educational Training for Transportation & Traffic Industries
Officers: Alice Thomas , Lee C. Thomas
|
National Institute of Packaging, Handling and Logistics Engineers, Inc.
|Grand Prairie, TX
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Richard Stevens