InstituteOfNaturalMedicine.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Institute of Natural Medicine
|Alhambra, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jeffrey Jay Young
|
Alexandria Institute of Natural Medicine
(914) 827-3995
|Croton on Hudson, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Rima E. Laibow
|
Monrerey Institute of Natural Medicine
|Carmel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ming Xu
|
Washington Institute of Natural Medicine
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Victoria Glodstein , Shirley Carvalho
|
International Institute of Natural Medicine
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Darrick Szemety
|
The Institute of Natural Medicine, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marilyn Kaye Lenzi
|
Jah-Rophe Institute of Natural Medicine
|Northglenn, CO
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
International Angeles Institute of Natural Medicine
|Alhambra, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Takeshi T. Suzuki
|
University of Natural Medicine, Inc., An Educational Institution
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ravi Ponniah