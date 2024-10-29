InstituteOfTheAmericas.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Institute of The Americas
(858) 453-5560
|La Jolla, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: David Weaver , Lee M. Tablewski and 8 others Isabel Escalle , Sherry L. White , Harrison Grey Morison , Hernan Nu Ez , Laura Sinohui , Dedro Riquelme , Charles Shapiro , Pedro Riquelme
|
Institute of The Americas
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
The Wellness Institute of America
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Marc B. Sklar
|
The Culinary Institute of America
(845) 471-6608
|Hyde Park, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: College/University
Officers: M. Cameron Mitchell , Tim Ryan and 7 others L. Timothy Ryan , Harold Rosser , Nick Valenti , Roy Yamaguchi , Charles Merinoff , Melinda R. Rich , John Giumarra
|
The Culinary Institute of America
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Metabolic Institute of America
|Tarzana, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Mother of The Americas Institute
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: David H. Delaney , R. Michael Dunnigan and 2 others Andrew Shivone , Richard R. Reyna
|
Indigenous Institute of The Americas
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Constance H. Hargis , Gregory Gomez and 3 others C. Annette Anderson , Peggy Larney , Carol A. Anderson
|
The Quran Institute of America
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
The Combinathics Institute of America
|Venice, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: J. W. Hough