InstrumentationLab.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Instrumentation Labs
(781) 861-4366
|Bedford, MA
|
Industry:
Mfg Analytical Instruments
Officers: Robert Mallard
|
Teledyne Instruments Leeman Labs
(603) 521-3299
|Hudson, NH
|
Industry:
Mfg Analytical Instruments
Officers: Jean Alderson , Joseph Moulder and 3 others Peter Brown , Eberhard Rau , Max Keough
|
Pacwest Instrument Labs, Inc.
(951) 737-0790
|Corona, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Repair Services Electrical Repair
Officers: James T. Joubert , Bob Zega and 3 others Jeffrey Helman , Dawn Foster , Reinaldo Hernandez
|
Metro Instrument Labs, Inc.
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: John M. Dunleavy
|
Lab Instruments, Inc.
|Calistoga, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg Electrical Measuring Instruments Testing Laboratory
Officers: Alain Samoun , Patricia Samoun
|
Miller Instrument Lab
(260) 726-3503
|Portland, IN
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair
Officers: Todd Miller
|
Gaglioti Instrument Labs., Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph V. Gaglioti
|
Gaglioti Instrument Labs
|Hialeah, FL
|
Industry:
Watch/Clock/Jewelry Repair
Officers: Joseph V. Gaglioti
|
Lab Instrument Services
(541) 386-6008
|Hood River, OR
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair
|
Med Lab Instrument Servic
|Milan, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Randy Bruce