IntegratedBuildingGroup.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Integral Building Group LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Integrity Building Group LLC
(616) 249-3202
|Grandville, MI
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Jarrod Joppie
|
Integrity Building Group
|Lawrence, KS
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Cnstn Industrial Bldg Cnstn Residential Construction Single-Family House Cnst
|
Integrated Building Group LLC
|North Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Integrity Building Group LLC
|Kingsport, TN
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Darin Karst
|
Integrated Building Management Group
|Marietta, GA
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Tom Carter
|
Integrity Building Group LLC
|Casper, WY
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Integrated Building Group, Inc.
|Weston, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jesus Najera
|
The Integral Building Group LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Egbert L. Perry , Kenneth S. Chestnut
|
Integrity Building & Design Group LLC
|Highland, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services