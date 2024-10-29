Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IntegratedFacilityServices.com is a distinctive and valuable domain name that represents an all-encompassing approach to facility management services. It is perfect for businesses specializing in maintenance, repair, cleaning, security, and other related services across various industries, including healthcare, education, retail, and hospitality.
IntegratedFacilityServices.com sets your business apart from competitors by clearly communicating a unified, cohesive brand message that resonates with potential clients. With its industry-specific focus, it is highly desirable for businesses seeking to expand their online presence and reach a wider audience.
IntegratedFacilityServices.com can significantly impact your business growth by enhancing your online visibility through improved search engine rankings. With this domain, you can establish a strong brand identity that is easily memorable and associated with facility management services.
The domain also fosters trust and loyalty among customers by conveying a sense of professionalism, reliability, and expertise. It can help attract new clients through organic traffic, as well as contribute to stronger customer relationships and repeat business.
Buy IntegratedFacilityServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IntegratedFacilityServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Integrated Facility Services Inc
|Bergenfield, NJ
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Integrity Facility Services
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Michele Preciado
|
Integrated Facilities Services
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Integrated Facilities Management Services
|Melbourne, FL
|
Industry:
Facilities Support Services
|
Integrated Facility Services, Inc.
|Union City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dean Vernazza
|
Integrated Facility Services
|Concord, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Construction/Mining Equipment
Officers: Thomas N. Donaldson
|
Unicco Integrated Facility Services
|Carson, CA
|
Industry:
Industrial Building Construction General Warehouse/Storage
Officers: John Delgado
|
Integrated Facility Services, Inc
(503) 228-4800
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Mark S. Childs , Jeffrey B. Mason
|
Unicco Integrated Facilities Services
(931) 668-5671
|Morrison, TN
|
Industry:
Facilities Support Services Structural Metal Fabrication
Officers: Steve Kletchen
|
Integrated Facility Services, LLC
(503) 345-0325
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Industrial Engineering Consulting
Officers: Jeffrey B. Mason