IntegratedHealthTherapies.com is an ideal choice for health practitioners, therapy centers, or businesses offering various therapeutic services. With the rising trend of integrative healthcare, owning a domain that directly represents this concept sets you apart from competitors.
IntegratedHealthTherapies.com can be used to create a website for your business, establish an online presence, and provide a platform for showcasing your services or products. Some industries it would be good for include naturopathy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, and mental health services.
IntegratedHealthTherapies.com can positively impact your business by increasing organic traffic. Search engines prefer domains that are descriptive and relevant to their content, potentially leading to higher rankings in search engine results.
Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business, and a domain like IntegratedHealthTherapies.com can play a crucial role in this process. A memorable and meaningful domain name helps create a professional image and builds trust among potential customers.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Integrative Health Therapies
|Scarborough, ME
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Integrative Health Therapies
|Staunton, VA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Integrated Health Therapies, Inc.
|Sheboygan, WI
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Maryann Dolson
|
Health Integration Therapy
|San Pedro, CA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Sherry Greenberg
|
Integrative Health Therapy
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Integrated Health Therapies Inc
|Sheboygan, WI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Maryann Dolson
|
Integrated Health Therapies P.C.
|Plano, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Professional Corporation
Officers: Hua Sun
|
Health Integration Therapy, Inc.
|Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sherry Greenberg
|
Integrative Health Massage Therapy P.C.
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Lorraine Jaysura
|
The Integrated Health Therapies Clinic
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk