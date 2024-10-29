Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IntegratedSurgical.com is an exceptional domain name for healthcare companies that provide integrated surgical services. Its clear, concise, and industry-specific title instantly communicates your business's focus and expertise.
IntegratedSurgical.com can be utilized to create a comprehensive online presence for your surgical practice or medical technology firm. Establishing a strong digital footprint is crucial in today's healthcare industry, where patients research their options extensively online before making decisions.
IntegratedSurgical.com can significantly impact your business by enhancing its online presence and visibility through improved search engine optimization (SEO). By owning a domain that clearly conveys your industry focus, potential customers are more likely to discover your site during their searches.
IntegratedSurgical.com can contribute to building trust and loyalty among your clients by providing them with a professional and consistent brand image across all digital channels. This trust translates into higher customer engagement and potential sales.
Buy IntegratedSurgical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IntegratedSurgical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Integrated Surgical
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
First Integrated Surgical LLC
|Coral Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Victoria Borisova
|
Integrated Surgical Systems
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: James McGroddy , Ramesh C. Trividi and 1 other Merianruth Japlit
|
Integrated Surgical Solutions Inc
|Solon, OH
|
Industry:
Computer Related Services
|
Integrated Surgical Assist, LLC
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Ammie Jaggars , Advanced Medical Resource and 2 others Advanced Medical Resources, L.P. , Advanced Medical Resources
|
Integrated Surgical Solutions, LLC
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Sales Software for Eye Products
Officers: Aj Shoultz , Valentine Yien and 5 others De Software for Ophthalmic Industry , Abbott Medical Optics Inc. , Diane W. Biagianti , Scott Reents , James V. Mazzo
|
Integrated Surgical Associates, Pllc
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Gary Harrington
|
Integrated Surgical, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard A. Dela Cruz
|
Integrated Surgical Systems, Inc.
(310) 526-5000
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Investments
Officers: Christopher A. Marlett , Gary Schuman and 1 other Michael Tomczak
|
Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Vafe Ghaemmaghami