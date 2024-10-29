Ask About Special November Deals!
IntegratedSurgical.com

IntegratedSurgical.com: A domain tailored for businesses specializing in advanced surgical practices and technologies. Unite your brand under one cohesive digital presence.

    • About IntegratedSurgical.com

    IntegratedSurgical.com is an exceptional domain name for healthcare companies that provide integrated surgical services. Its clear, concise, and industry-specific title instantly communicates your business's focus and expertise.

    IntegratedSurgical.com can be utilized to create a comprehensive online presence for your surgical practice or medical technology firm. Establishing a strong digital footprint is crucial in today's healthcare industry, where patients research their options extensively online before making decisions.

    Why IntegratedSurgical.com?

    IntegratedSurgical.com can significantly impact your business by enhancing its online presence and visibility through improved search engine optimization (SEO). By owning a domain that clearly conveys your industry focus, potential customers are more likely to discover your site during their searches.

    IntegratedSurgical.com can contribute to building trust and loyalty among your clients by providing them with a professional and consistent brand image across all digital channels. This trust translates into higher customer engagement and potential sales.

    Marketability of IntegratedSurgical.com

    IntegratedSurgical.com offers unique marketing advantages for businesses in the surgical industry. The domain name's specificity helps you stand out from competitors by immediately showcasing your business's focus on integrated surgical practices and technologies.

    Additionally, a domain like IntegratedSurgical.com can provide versatility in marketing strategies. It is beneficial for both digital (SEO, social media) and non-digital (print ads, billboards) campaigns due to its clear industry identity.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IntegratedSurgical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Integrated Surgical
    		Jacksonville, FL Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    First Integrated Surgical LLC
    		Coral Springs, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Victoria Borisova
    Integrated Surgical Systems
    		Davis, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office Ret Misc Merchandise
    Officers: James McGroddy , Ramesh C. Trividi and 1 other Merianruth Japlit
    Integrated Surgical Solutions Inc
    		Solon, OH Industry: Computer Related Services
    Integrated Surgical Assist, LLC
    		Sugar Land, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Ammie Jaggars , Advanced Medical Resource and 2 others Advanced Medical Resources, L.P. , Advanced Medical Resources
    Integrated Surgical Solutions, LLC
    		Santa Ana, CA Filed: Foreign
    Industry: Sales Software for Eye Products
    Officers: Aj Shoultz , Valentine Yien and 5 others De Software for Ophthalmic Industry , Abbott Medical Optics Inc. , Diane W. Biagianti , Scott Reents , James V. Mazzo
    Integrated Surgical Associates, Pllc
    		Silver Spring, MD Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Gary Harrington
    Integrated Surgical, Inc.
    		Jacksonville, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Richard A. Dela Cruz
    Integrated Surgical Systems, Inc.
    (310) 526-5000     		Santa Monica, CA Filed: Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
    Industry: Investments
    Officers: Christopher A. Marlett , Gary Schuman and 1 other Michael Tomczak
    Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
    		Phoenix, AZ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Vafe Ghaemmaghami